Healthfirst Marshfield to begin SANE Nurse services in June

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning in June, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, or SANE, services will be offered at Healthfirst’s Marshfield location at 104 Northridge St. in Marshfield.

Healthfirst is a nonprofit network of ten reproductive health clinics serving Wisconsin.

In anticipation of this service expansion, Healthfirst’s Marshfield will be hosting an open house on May 16. The event will be open to the public at 2 p.m.

Drinks and appetizers will be provided, and Healthfirst Staff will be available to give clinic tours, share information about Healthfirst services, and answer questions about the organization’s expansion into SANE services.

The SANE nurse program was recently eliminated at the Marshfield Clinic Medical Center in Marshfield back in November.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.