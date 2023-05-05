Governor Evers orders election to fill Assembly seat

News and First Alert Weather App
(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers ordered a special election Friday to fill an open Assembly seat representing Milwaukee’s northern suburbs.

Republican Dan Knodl represented the 24th Assembly District from 2009 until last month when he won a special election to fill a state Senate seat left vacant after longtime Republican incumbent Alberta Darling retired in November.

Evers issued an executive order setting a special election for Knodl’s seat on July 18, with a primary set for June 20 if necessary. Candidates could begin circulating nomination papers Friday.

They must turn them into the state elections commission by May 23.

