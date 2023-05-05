Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff Sunday to honor Wisconsin firefighters

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #197 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sunday as a mark of respect for the firefighters of Wisconsin who have given their lives in the line of duty.

“Every day in communities throughout our state, Wisconsin firefighters bravely put their lives on the line to protect the health and safety of others,” said Gov. Evers. “Honoring those firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty is a responsibility we share as a state and nation, and I am proud to recognize these fallen heroes and share our deepest condolences with their families, friends, colleagues, and loved ones on these occasions throughout the year.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff on Sunday in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service during National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. Previously, National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend had been held in October, but beginning in 2023, it was moved from October to May by the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation.

In Wisconsin, Wis. Stat. 995.225(1) still designates the week of October 9 as Fire Prevention Week and designates the Saturday at the end of Fire Prevention Week as Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day. Executive Order #197 also orders the flags be lowered on Oct. 14, in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day during Fire Prevention Week.

The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sunday and on Oct. 14.

