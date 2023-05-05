Foster Care Awarness Fair to be held Saturday in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Foster Care Awareness Fair will be held on Saturday at the Wausau Woodson YMCA Gymnasium. The event is free for families to attend.

Stephanie Breitenfeldt is the Ongoing Child Protective Services Supervisor at Marathon County Department of Social Services. She said it was developed to educate our community about the growing need for foster parents. It was created by the Transformational Leadership team of the Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce.

“As part of that training, we were expected to bring awareness to a need in our community. And our group felt really passionate about foster care. May is National Foster Care Month, and we thought, what a great time to host an event like this,” said Breitenfeldt.

People that attend will learn about the need for foster care in the Wausau community. “They will be able to connect with local foster parents to learn what it’s like to be a foster parent, connect with licensing agencies to learn how to become a foster parent. And if not ready to become a foster parent, learn how to support our current foster parents to strengthen our families and communities,” said Breitenfeldt.

Sara Klebenow is the Marathon County Foster Care Coordinator. She said foster parents change lives.

“It doesn’t matter how long they’re with them. They give kids opportunities to grow and thrive and become successful individuals,” Klebenow explained.

She said Saturday’s Foster Care Awareness Fair is for anyone who wants to support children and people who is interested in being a resource to support children in our community.

“We currently have about 155 Kids in out-of-home care. We have 55 licensed foster homes currently in Marathon County. The biggest need that we have, I would say, is families that are willing to take sibling groups because we want to keep kids together or our older kids. But really we work with children of all ages. So anyone willing to help kids of any age,” Klebenow explained.

The awareness fair will also include many fun-filled activities for families to enjoy while they are learning about the needs of foster care. Bouncy houses, yard games, free books for children, a lollipop stand, plus an exciting “passport” game where you will earn points at six stations by answering questions while you learn about foster care needs. A completed passport earns a chance at winning amazing gift baskets valued at $ 100 each. The first 100 guests in attendance will also receive free give-away bags with fun items for children and educational tips on foster care needs.

The Foster Care Awarness Fair is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 6. It will be held at the Wausau Woodson YMCA. It’s located at 707 N. 3rd St. in Wausau.

