Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to headline GOP dinner in Rothshchild

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) -Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will headline a GOP fundraiser in Rothschild on Saturday.

He’ll be a special guest speaker at the Republican Party of Marathon County’s Lincoln Day Dinner. It’s the party’s largest fundraiser. The event is sold out-- with more than 550 people expected to attend.

The former congressman and second-term governor is expected to launch his presidential campaign mid-May.

