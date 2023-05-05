Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to headline GOP dinner in Rothshchild

News and First Alert Weather App
(Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) -Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will headline a GOP fundraiser in Rothschild on Saturday.

He’ll be a special guest speaker at the Republican Party of Marathon County’s Lincoln Day Dinner. It’s the party’s largest fundraiser. The event is sold out-- with more than 550 people expected to attend.  

The former congressman and second-term governor is expected to launch his presidential campaign mid-May.

