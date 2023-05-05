News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Rain chances continue for Cinco De Mayo & weekend

Plenty of chances of showers and even thunderstorms into this weekend and early next week. Temperatures continue to warm slightly above average.
Opportunities for wet weather this weekend.
Opportunities for wet weather this weekend.(WSAW)
By Audrey Leigh
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Good idea to keep the umbrella nearby as scattered rain will occasional fall through the weekend. Rain chances won’t feature washout conditions, but a few thunderstorms will be possible during certain periods. Temperatures will be closer to, if not a bit above average through next week. This means highs can warm into the 70s.

Plan for periods of scattered rain to fall under mostly cloudy skies Friday. Not everyone will see rain at the same time this Cinco De Mayo. Highs slightly cooler, upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered rain falling near and south of HWY 29 during the morning hours. Scattered rain will flow north by the afternoon and evening, producing scattered rain for those north of the HWY 29 corridor. A few isolated thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon or evening hours, which could producer higher rain accumulations for some.

Some scattered showers could continue overnight, with thunderstorms trying to develop through early Saturday morning. This could lead to a period of moderate to heavy rainfall under some storms. However, storms not expected to become severe. The weekend will feature temperatures gradually warming, but rain chances continuing. Wisconsin’s Fishing Opener will feature scattered rainfall, but won’t be a total washout. Periods of cloudy and dry weather Saturday. Expect times of rain showers, especially in the morning for Central Wisconsin, while midday into the afternoon for the Northwoods. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds likely continuing Sunday, but possible for some sunshine to mix in by the afternoon. However, precipitation chances will continue, but chances not as high as the days prior. Afternoon readings could warm towards 70, especially if sunshine mixes in. Additional rounds for showers and some thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning.

Temperature trend for the extended forecast continues to hint at highs near or slightly above normal, in the 70s.

