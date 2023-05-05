News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Ferry that connects Columbia and Sauk counties now open

(FILE) The Merrimac Ferry opened for the season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
(FILE) The Merrimac Ferry opened for the season on Friday, May 5, 2023.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – The Merrimac Ferry reopened for the season Friday morning. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation indicated drivers were able to board the ferry and head across the Wisconsin River as of 7 a.m.

The opening was delayed into May because of mechanical issues. While there is no firm date when the ferry would open each year, it usually begins ferrying passengers sometime in April.

The Merrimac Ferry connects Columbia and Sauk counties along Highway 113. It is the only free ferry in Wisconsin and takes about 7 minutes to cross.

The ferry is expected to make its runs through November.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
DPI is investigating Wausau East High School Band Director
BBB Wisconsin warns of new scam targeting reshipped packages
Matthew Zarins, 50
Athens man facing charges after woman killed in suspected meth lab explosion
Tara Jane Sullivan
Sheriff’s Department continues to seek answers, clues leading to Weston woman’s whereabouts
Jesse Koltz, 33
Wood County pursuit covers almost 16 miles, driver arrested, charged with 4th OWI

Latest News

Times of showers, maybe a rumble of thunder this afternoon into this evening. Additional risks...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to headline GOP dinner in Rothshchild
Foster Care Awarness Fair to be held Saturday in Wausau
Mexican food is a staple of the day which celebrates Mexico's victory over France at the Battle...
Celebrating Cinco de Mayo at El Tequila Salsa in Rib Mountain