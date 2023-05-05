Ferry that connects Columbia and Sauk counties now open

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – The Merrimac Ferry reopened for the season Friday morning. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation indicated drivers were able to board the ferry and head across the Wisconsin River as of 7 a.m.

The opening was delayed into May because of mechanical issues. While there is no firm date when the ferry would open each year, it usually begins ferrying passengers sometime in April.

The Merrimac Ferry connects Columbia and Sauk counties along Highway 113. It is the only free ferry in Wisconsin and takes about 7 minutes to cross.

The ferry is expected to make its runs through November.

