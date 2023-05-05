News and First Alert Weather App
City of Marshfield seeking public input on proposed backyard chicken ordinance

The proposed ordinance would allow up to four chickens on a single family property.
By Nevada Lilly
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Marshfield is considering the option of allowing residents to have chickens on their property, but the Plan Commission wants to hear from the community before moving forward.

The proposed ordinance would allow up to four chickens on a single family property. The city wants to ensure families will hold the required license and follow specific regulations.

The next Plan Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 16, at 7 PM in City Hall. Commission members will hear any input community members have to say.

“Getting public comment on this topic is vital in this decision, because this will help us gauge resident support for allowing backyard chickens in the city. So, we are opening up an online survey to get clear data to provide the Commission,” said City Administrator Steve Barg.

An online survey is also available now through May 12, 2023.

