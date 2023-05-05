News and First Alert Weather App
Advanced carnival tickets on sale May 11 for 39th annual Sparta Butterfest

((Source: KFVS))
By Sean White
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce will be selling advanced carnival tickets on May 11 at 4 p.m., Friday at 8:30 a.m., and Saturday at 8:30 a.m. for the A&P Enterprise Carnival at Butterfest.

Tickets for all three sale dates will be available until sold out. There will be limited quantities sold daily to ensure everyone has a chance to take advantage of the special tickets that cost just $10 for five tickets.

The 39th annual Butterfest will take place June 8-11 at the Sparta Festival Grounds located at 111 Milwaukee St.

Each person, age 16 and older, will be able to purchase up to $50 per day so all community members are offered an equal opportunity to purchase the tickets. The advance tickets are good for all rides starting June 8 at 5 p.m. Each advance ticket is good for any ride compared to regular tickets that take multiple tickets per ride.

Carnival Schedule (subject to weather):

  • June 8, 5-10 p.m. with Wristbands, Regular and Advance Tickets
  • June 9, 3-10 p.m. with Regular and Advance Tickets
  • June 10, 12-5 p.m. with Wristbands, Regular and Advance Tickets 12-10 p.m.
  • June 11, 12-4 p.m. Regular and Advance Tickets

Regular tickets will cost $1.25 each or 20 for $20.00. Rides take three or more regular tickets.

For more information about Butterfest, click here.

