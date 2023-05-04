Wood County pursuit covers almost 16 miles, driver arrested, charged with 4th OWI

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - On Wednesday just after 9 a.m., Jesse Koltz, 33, took deputies on a vehicle pursuit in Wisconsin Rapids that covered around 16 miles and speeds which exceeded 100 mph.

Deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to pull over Koltz for erratically driving and suspected of being under the influence and having several felony warrants.

Koltz allegedly rammed his vehicle into a sheriff’s squad car during the pursuit and continued driving, eventually leading deputies through private property in Portage County where he drove into a wooded area before trying to escape on foot.

Koltz was arrested soon after. He faces several felony charges including a fourth-offense OWI, felony bail jumping, narcotics possession, and failing to install/tampering with an ignition interlock device.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted in the pursuit by Wisconsin Rapids PD, Grand Rapids PD, Wisconsin State Patrol, Port Edwards PD, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, and the Wood County Dispatch Center.

