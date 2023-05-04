Wausau Pro Musica concert to be held May 5

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Pro Musica will host a concert on Friday, May 5.

The theme is ‘The Storm is Passing Over’. The concert will be held at First Presbyterian Church. It’s located at 406 Grant Street in Wausau.

Pro Musica is an audition woman’s choir that has been in the Wausau area for 62 years.

Each concert has a theme. This concert’s theme is weather.

“Which is why we have Audrey Leigh, as our emcee. The first half is more of stormy music, I dreamt of rain. We have one that is a French Canadian tune. That’s like a windmill being caught in the storm, where it starts out and goes faster. The second half is Here Comes the Sun, which is one of our songs. We have April Showers from Bambi. We have a blues number, we have barbershop which we haven’t done before. So it was just a wide variety of music, which is a lot of fun,” said Pro Musica choir member Barb Oelke.

She said the members in their choir range from age 20 to 70. “We just work as a well oil machine,” Oelke said.

“We consist now of about 33 wonderful, talented musicians that will be putting on a spring concert of a variety of wonderful music,” said choir member Debi Traeder.

The concert is at 7 p.m. It’s open to the public. Free-will donations are appreciated.

