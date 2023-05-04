News and First Alert Weather App
UWSP softball splits senior day doubleheader with UW-Oshkosh

The Titans took game one 6-1 while the Pointers secured game two 4-3
By Ben Helwig
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After multiple postponements, the UW-Stevens Point softball team finally got their senior day doubleheader in the books against UW-Oshkosh, splitting the two games on senior day. UWO won game one 6-1 while the Pointers took game two 4-3.

The Titans got a great pitching performance in game one from someone making their own homecoming. SPASH grad Maddie Fink threw seven innings of one-run softball for UWO to earn the win in game one. Fink gave up just one run on five hits with four strikeouts in the 6-1 win.

In game two, early runs proved to be the difference as the Pointers would take the game 4-3. Hannah Roepke drove in all four of UWSP’s runs with base hits in the first and third innings. Addison Wythe picked up the win in the circle for UWSP while Makenna Tkach picked up the save.

The Pointers now move to 5-7 in conference play and 21-11 overall. It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Pointers, who host the University of Dubuque for another doubleheader Thursday.

