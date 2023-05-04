News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marathon Park water line construction to be completed by July 16

The switch to copper pipes should be complete by July 16, before the start of the Wisconsin Valley Fair
By Emily Zaal
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction has been all over Wausau recently, and Marathon Park is no exception. The water lines there are not up to code because they’re made of poisonous, toxic lead.

Workers have begun replacing old water lines and switching to copper piping. They are replacing the water main and laterals, and switching them from six to eight-inch lines. Construction is expected to be complete by July 16, just in time for the Wisconsin Valley Fair.

“It’s hard work. It’s a rough way to make a living. But it’s cool. Good days and bad days but overall we’re doing good on timing,” said Darrell Steen, owner of Steen Construction.

Right now the park is open to the public but there’s not much to do or any water available. The campground, Marathon Junction, splash pad, and train will open once the project is done. Due to the fact that many of the park’s amenities are closed, the park is making less money.

“We have reservable shelters in the park and some larger reservable shelters that are not an option right now for people without the restroom capability and running water,” said Wausau & Marathon County Parks Recreation & Forestry Assistant Director of Operations Andrew Sims.

Even though they’re making less money, it’s all for a good cause. Sims and Steen agree the project will bring the park into the future.

“Which gets to be kind of amazing here. With all the different buildings and all the lines that are crossing over the years,” said Steen.

When visiting the park right now be careful and pay attention.

“Just make sure to use caution around the construction zone as well as the areas that they have already worked in. There are some uneven surfaces for driving and just make sure to stay clear and be safe,” said Sims.

The Marathon Park construction is separate from the West Side Master Plan. The Master Plan instead focuses on buildings and areas that will be upgraded within the next decade or possibly even longer.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BBB Wisconsin warns of new scam targeting reshipped packages
Westsider Diner and Lounge
An abandoned diner now reborn with a twist coming soon to Wausau
2 big name acts coming to the Grand Theater this month
Hip-hop artist, rapper Flo Rida to perform free concert at Lambeau Field
A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

The switch to copper pipes should be complete by July 16, before the start of the Wisconsin...
Old lead water pipes being replaced at Marathon Park in Wausau
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases podcasts are available wherever you stream podcasts
Mother missing since 1984 from Wausau home after domestic disturbance
Forgotten Wisconsin: Cindy Jones - Buried Secrets
Forgotten Wisconsin: Cindy Jones - Buried Secrets
Opportunities for wet weather this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Times of showers through the weekend & mild