Marathon Park water line construction to be completed by July 16

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction has been all over Wausau recently, and Marathon Park is no exception. The water lines there are not up to code because they’re made of poisonous, toxic lead.

Workers have begun replacing old water lines and switching to copper piping. They are replacing the water main and laterals, and switching them from six to eight-inch lines. Construction is expected to be complete by July 16, just in time for the Wisconsin Valley Fair.

“It’s hard work. It’s a rough way to make a living. But it’s cool. Good days and bad days but overall we’re doing good on timing,” said Darrell Steen, owner of Steen Construction.

Right now the park is open to the public but there’s not much to do or any water available. The campground, Marathon Junction, splash pad, and train will open once the project is done. Due to the fact that many of the park’s amenities are closed, the park is making less money.

“We have reservable shelters in the park and some larger reservable shelters that are not an option right now for people without the restroom capability and running water,” said Wausau & Marathon County Parks Recreation & Forestry Assistant Director of Operations Andrew Sims.

Even though they’re making less money, it’s all for a good cause. Sims and Steen agree the project will bring the park into the future.

“Which gets to be kind of amazing here. With all the different buildings and all the lines that are crossing over the years,” said Steen.

When visiting the park right now be careful and pay attention.

“Just make sure to use caution around the construction zone as well as the areas that they have already worked in. There are some uneven surfaces for driving and just make sure to stay clear and be safe,” said Sims.

The Marathon Park construction is separate from the West Side Master Plan. The Master Plan instead focuses on buildings and areas that will be upgraded within the next decade or possibly even longer.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.