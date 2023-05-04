Hilight Zone Podcast: Flying High

News and First Alert Weather App
Abigail Berens will be competing at Westerns alongside Addison Brock. Arianna Ostrum will be competing at Nationals.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -For over a decade, Russell Gymnastics has been a hub for young gymnasts in central Wisconsin. However, success is just one aspect of what makes this place home.

Take it from three stand-out gymnasts who will be competing on the biggest of stages. Hear from Arianna Ostrum, a level ten competing at Nationals in Oklahoma, as well as Addison Brock and Abigail Berens, both level nine athletes who are competing at Westerns in Idaho. They’re joined by Debbie and Dave Russell, two of their coaches and the owners of Russell Gymnastics about the road to success and the family they’ve become in Stevens Point.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts or to subscribe, visit here.

