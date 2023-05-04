Forgotten Wisconsin: Cindy Jones - Buried Secrets

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Take yourself back to June 1984. Ronald Reagan was our 40th president, “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper was all over the radio, Ghostbusters was setting records at the box office, and on June 29, Wausau police got a call about a domestic disturbance that would launch an investigation into a missing 27-year-old mother that has been unsolved for nearly 40 years.

It all started with a 9-1-1 call. Norman and Cindy Jones lived in a quiet Wausau neighborhood on the city’s west side with their three kids who were four, seven, and eight at the time.

Neighbors knew the Jones’ relationship was rocky and would later tell police it was abusive, but on Friday, June 29, 1984, it wasn’t just another argument — this fight was different — it was dangerous.

The caller said they saw Cindy bruised, bloody, and screaming for help. It’s likely the kids were home when the police showed up, but we will likely never know what they saw.

It is important to talk about this aspect right away, there are a lot of details missing in this case. The age of this case made it difficult to find answers. The original detectives who worked on the investigation are no longer with the Wausau Police Department.

So, to learn about Cindy’s disappearance, we spoke with Wausau Patrol Lieutenant Jennifer Holz who took over the case in 2019. As you can imagine in terms of technology, a lot has changed over 38 years, including how police keep their records.

“We don’t have any records dating back that far here at the department. So I had to actually reach out to the D.A.’s. office and get their copy of the criminal file associated with this case,” said Lt. Holz.

What she shared with us from 1984 was shocking, and honestly, pretty disturbing. After receiving that 9-1-1 call, officers arrived at Cindy and Norman’s home, and Norman had a story for them.

“So the unfortunate thing is, and again, this is 1984. The officers knocked on the door and never actually made an entry to the home. He met them at the door and said that she had left out the back door,” added Lt. Holz.

That was it.

Police took Norman at his word, ignored the 9-1-1 call, and left without searching the home for Cindy or any other signs that something bad may have happened.

It’s just wild to think about right? Lt. Holz said she felt very disappointed when she read that and that’s about as mildly as anyone could put it. However, we need to be clear that this is not about blaming the Wausau Police Department for how they handled the case or what they think happened to Cindy.

Because as we will learn, what likely happened to Cindy, was done by one man, but the lack of immediate intervention is absolutely maddening, and Lt. Holz agrees.

“Hearing that now, it’s very sad and obviously it’s not our practice. Now, I can’t speak for what happened in 1984, but certainly not something that would be allowed now or you wouldn’t even consider leaving a domestic abuse incident without laying eyes on both of the people allegedly involved. So unfortunate and you wish you could go back and change that,” Lt. Holz said.

Shortly after Cindy’s initial disappearance, a missing person’s report was filed, and the investigation began. Roughly three months later, officers went back and searched the home this time including the basement, but didn’t find anything. Norman stuck to his original story as well, saying Cindy left and he didn’t know where she was.

Fast forward to February 1985 and Wausau police get a huge break.

According to Lt. Holz, “Norman confessed to a new girlfriend, that he had killed Cindy, and that he had buried her at one of his job sites in Park Falls Medford area.”

Cindy and Norman Jones (Wis DOJ/WSAW)

Shortly after the confession, Norman was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection to Cindy’s death. We were able to dig through NewsChannel 7′s archives to find video of Norman in court in 1985.

At the time of Cindy’s disappearance, Norman worked for the American Asphalt Company. It’s fairly convenient, considering he would have the ability to hide a body in any number of gravel pits or quarries in the area at the time.

So, it’s an understatement to say, investigators had a huge job ahead. “From what I could see, a private excavator was hired to assist with digging out one of the known gravel pits that Norman had been working at around the time of Cindy’s disappearance,” Lt. Holz added.

Unfortunately, Cindy’s body was never found. The report said investigators searched areas in two cities, Park Falls and Medford. For anyone not familiar with central Wisconsin, there are about 60 miles between the two communities along Highway 13.

Lt. Holz did not have information on where they searched or for how long in the reports. So, we did a little digging of our own into just how many pits are in Park Falls and Medford. Let’s just say, there are a lot of them.

Thankfully the Wisconsin DOT has an entire list of both current and past gravel pit sites that have been, or are being used. There are 226 total gravel and sand pit locations listed just in Price and Taylor Counties alone. 14 of which are still producing material or are in service. The other 200-plus are no longer producing material whether it’s due to them being shut down or commercial property being built there.

In total across the state, there are 12,000 pits both actively or inactively producing material. So, needless to say, it would be a tall order to try and search through them all to find Cindy.

Now, you might be thinking, why does this matter? Well, sand and gravel are important and large ingredients in the material used to manufacture asphalt. Meaning it wouldn’t necessarily raise any internal alarms for a worker with an asphalt company to take a “trip” to any number of these sites, especially after police came to his house looking for his then-wife.

So, not only did Norman have access to basically an unlimited number of places to put Cindy, he also had a lot of time to do it because remember, Cindy was reported missing at the end of June and police didn’t search the home until September. Unfortunately though without a body, the state ultimately dismissed the charges against Norman.

“This is 1984, 1985. So, the idea of a bodyless homicide case was pretty much unheard of at that time. I can’t, I can imagine that it was very disappointing for the detectives and investigators assigned to the case and they couldn’t bring justice and that they knew likely what had happened, but they just didn’t have the evidence to prove it at that time,” Lt. Holz said.

It’s another case of had this happened today, there likely would’ve been a very different outcome. The only outcome we really do know is that no one has heard from or seen Cindy for 40 years including her kids, friends, or employer, and that Norman has never been convicted.

Is it possible that Cindy just walked away from her life? Lt. Holz doesn’t think so, “I think at that point, at this point, given the change, like she just abruptly stopped contacting family and stopped going to work. All of those daily life activities she abruptly stopped. I think at this point. We’re comfortable with the fact that she’s deceased.”

So, I’m sure you’re asking, what happened to Norman?

Nothing good. Shortly after the charges were dropped, he left Wausau, moved to Florida, and left his family behind. Lt. Holz said the children eventually moved to Pennsylvania and lived with Cindy’s mom out there.

Cindy’s family was not available to speak with us, but that doesn’t mean that Cindy’s family or friends don’t deserve to have some sort of closure or at least answers.

“I think just putting yourself in her family’s shoes and recognizing that it would be awful if you didn’t know the location of your loved one. That they were out there somewhere waiting to be found and reconnected with their family,” said Lt. Holz.

Unfortunately, investigators won’t get any information from Norman.

According to an article published in September of 1990 by the Tampa Bay Times, an arrest warrant was issued for Norman in Florida. He was accused of strangling and dumping his girlfriend’s body near a Manatee County boat ramp five months earlier. At the time he was married to another woman, and it was evidence provided by her that convinced a judge to sign the warrant for his arrest. However, before police could put cuffs on him, Norman died by suicide due to a drug overdose on April 28, 1990.

Norman’s choice to take his life never allowed him to be charged in the death of his girlfriend Tamara Ann Baker. What happened in Florida then only confirms now what police are nearly certain of today, which is Cindy is likely dead and Norman is most likely responsible.

Again, we want to reiterate that the officers and the department are not responsible for her disappearance or how things played out afterward, but we did find it curious just how police response to domestic abuse has changed in the last four decades.

So, we reached out to Jane Graham Jennings, the Executive director of the Women’s Community in Wausau. It’s a shelter that provides specialized services and resources for people in central Wisconsin affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking.

“Well, it definitely was very different than it is now. Part of what happened in the late 1980s was a change,” Jennings said. “In Wisconsin, and nationwide, there are a number of states that changed. But in Wisconsin, where I’m most familiar, was a change from what they would call separate and mediate domestic violence to a mandatory arrest.”

Wisconsin’s ‘1988 Mandatory Arrest Law’ now requires police to arrest perpetrators of domestic violence when there is probable cause to believe an assault has occurred.

Jennings added, “Prior to ‘mandatory arrest,’ when law enforcement was called to a home where there was an altercation, they would see it as a family issue. They would often separate the parties where one of them would go stay somewhere else for the night, thinking that they had ended the problem. That was long before research and education and really doing in-depth discussion with survivors of domestic abuse.”

So, how has the statute changed domestic violence prevention today, especially for police? And when do they take action?

“When law enforcement has probable cause that a crime is committed, and it is within a specific type of relationship, this is what the statute of mandatory arrest tells law enforcement; if they are married, formerly married, reside together formally reside together or have a child in common if that relationship exists, and there is physical evidence of abuse or a likelihood of continued abuse, and it’s been reported within 28 days, they are required to determine a predominant aggressor and arrest that individual,” Jennings said.

We then asked Jennings what people should do if they have suspicions of domestic abuse.

“When we have neighbors or someone calls and says ‘I’m not sure if I should get involved.’ ‘What if my neighbor gets mad at me because I call the police.’ And what I say is we want victims to have all the choices that they can. When victims are trapped in a situation that they can’t see, or they don’t think that there’s a different way out, the only thing that I know to be true is nothing gets better if there’s no intervention.”

In this case, neighbors did what they could, they did intervene. As for police, we asked Jennings what it was like to hear Cindy’s story knowing, what should’ve happened or what would’ve happened if it had been just a few years later.

“It’s really hard for me to look back at what was happening at that time. We didn’t have the same information or understanding of domestic abuse that we do now,” she said. “What I can say is now, it’s still extremely complex, and there’s no easy fix and not everyone wants law enforcement involved, but when people do need law enforcement, they respond now and that’s what’s really important.”

In the end, we may never know what exactly happened that night back in 1984, but maybe there’s still hope that Cindy’s remains will be found.

Lt. Holz hopes anyone who finds human remains will always call 9-1-1 and report it to local law enforcement. Given that Cindy’s DNA is now in the foundation-wide database Namus, the Wausau Police Department would match the remains to her given the chance she may not even be located in Wausau or central Wisconsin.

Still, in any case, Cindy, if by some miracle you’re alive and reading this or hear this story, there are people still people looking for you.

You have not been forgotten.

Finally, we have one more note from Jane and the Women’s Community.

“I think it’s really important for people to know, they don’t have to report to the police to get services from our agency or any advocacy agency. So if someone is thinking, I don’t know that I don’t I’m not sure what to do, but I don’t want to call the police. They can call and we can talk them through safety planning. And we can talk them through what happens when law enforcement does get involved. And we can help them make informed decisions about planning for their safety, but you do not have to call the police to get advocacy and support.”

Call the Women’s Community for 24/7 confidential help at 715-842-7323. Call the national domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233 Or text ‘START’ to 88788, because everyone deserves relationships free from domestic violence.

If you have a tip in the case of Cindy Jones call the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7800.

