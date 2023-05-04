First Alert Weather: Times of showers through the weekend & mild

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - May the 4th in North Central Wisconsin didn’t feature galactic battles between showers and storms, but instead featured intervals of sun with clouds. Mild conditions will be the theme wrapping up the week and going into the weekend. So too will be additional chances of wet weather Friday and right through early Monday. On the flip side, we will have temperatures that are closer to if not a bit above average for the first half of May. That translates to highs most days in the 60s to the 70s for parts of next week.

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night into Friday morning. (WSAW)

Intervals of clouds and some sun for the remainder of Thursday. Only a slight chance of a shower. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will be increasing Thursday night with a chance of overnight showers in the southern parts of the area. Lows by daybreak Friday in the low to mid 40s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers on Friday, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s in the Northwoods to the low 60s in Central Wisconsin.

Scattered showers at times on Friday. (WSAW)

Showers possible north Friday evening. (WSAW)

The Fishing Opener in Wisconsin is this weekend and the weather won’t be picture perfect, and not a total washout either. Mostly cloudy on Saturday with a risk of showers, especially in the morning in Central Wisconsin, while midday into the afternoon for the Northwoods. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Times of showers from the morning to midday Saturday, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. (WSAW)

Showers possible on Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Showers lift north Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

Variably cloudy on Sunday with scattered showers or a storm possible. Afternoon readings rise into the mid to upper 60s. Additional wet weather is in the forecast for Sunday night into Monday morning. Then clouds break for some afternoon sun Monday with highs in the low 70s.

High temperatures in the days ahead will be near or above average. (WSAW)

Pleasant spring weather for Tuesday and Wednesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 70s Tuesday, while around 70 Wednesday. Clouds may return on Thursday, May 11 with a risk of scattered showers or storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

