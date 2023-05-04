First Alert Weather: Rounds for spotty rain showers through the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Light scattered rain moving through parts of Wisconsin Thursday morning. Morning rain will exit the region during the morning, turning dry and sunny for the afternoon. Additional rounds for scattered rain is in the forecast through the upcoming weekend with temperatures warming up near or to the 70s.

Chance for rain higher Thursday morning, decreases for the afternoon (WSAW)

A low pressure system tracking through the Great Lakes region will bring rounds of rain Thursday. Scattered rain being observed mostly north of HWY 29 Thursday morning. Rain won’t last all day, and should clear up in time for the afternoon. Though, can’t rule out a spotty shower or sprinkle for some south of HWY 29 during this time period.

Chance for rain and clouds Thursday morning, sunshine likely by the afternoon with dry weather (WSAW)

Winds coming in from the southwest allowing for a warm air flow Thursday. Highs will try to warm 70 by the afternoon. The warmest temperatures across Central Wisconsin. Temperatures will remain mild and near or at average through much of next week.

Getting warmer Thursday, with highs around average near 70. (WSAW)

Slightly cooler on Friday due to clouds and the increase chance for rain to occur. Highs near 60. Scattered rain at times throughout Friday, with chances for rain increasing during the afternoon.

Some scattered rain to develop at times during the morning Friday (WSAW)

Scattered rain showers featuring a few isolated thunderstorms Friday evening (WSAW)

A chance for a few isolated thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and evening Friday. Thunderstorms will be elevated, and non-severe. Rain can linger into Saturday morning, with rain showers possible during parts of the day. Though, rain will remain scattered again.

Rain showers can linger into Saturday morning (WSAW)

Expect highs to quickly warm back to the mid or upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. Another chance for rain Sunday night, continuing into Monday. Temperatures will remain near normal for the upcoming week.

Rain showers to move in Sunday afternoon or evening through Monday (WSAW)

High temperatures continue to warm over the next several days (WSAW)

