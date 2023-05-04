DC Everest Senior High School sending 9 students to immersive community government conference

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) -An upcoming conference in Wisconsin will provide rising seniors in high school with an immersive community and government experience.

The Badger Boys and Girls State is a civic engagement leadership program in Wisconsin sponsored by The American Legion. Selected seniors will attend a week-long government and leadership conference. DC Everest Senior High School is sending nine students to the conference.

“I had heard about it vaguely my dad had mentioned it, but I had never really looked into it,” said student delegate Lynn Seperksy.

There are a lot of leadership development opportunities available to students in schools, but there are none like this.

“It’s different than a lot of leadership programs, in that it is immersive. Students have a week-long experience where they are creating a mythical 51st state and in that week have to get everything running and together,” said Jennifer Golbach, career readiness coordinator for the DC Everest School District.

During the program, students get to create their own state, elect officials, and create laws. The purpose is to prepare young men and women of high school age for citizenship in a modern world where the government will at some point touch their lives.

“It’s connecting with other people across the state, I know a lot of these students will leave with connections, names, phone numbers, and emails that they can reach out to and continue to learn and grow together,” said Principal Mike Raether.

In the past, DC Everest has only got to send two students, but this year are able to send nine to the conference thanks to generous sponsors.

“I’m excited to spend a week with like-minded people and learn more about the government,” said student delegate, Anson Jiang.

The DC Everest partnership is with the local American Legion Post 492 and Auxiliary 107. DC Everest High School is looking for sponsors for next year’s session so that more students can attend the program.

Boys Badger State will be held at U-W Eau Claire on June 11-17, and Badger Girls State at UW Oshkosh on June 18-23.

