Cutting for a Cause continues its tradition of hair donations in Marshfield

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One Wood County school went a cut above for a good cause Wednesday as for the ninth year now, Columbus Catholic in Marshfield brought in a number of hair stylists to hold their “Cutting for a Cause” event.

People came to donate their hair for cancer patients. Volunteer hair stylists cut hair for 14 people, all in memory of former principal Barb Billings who lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 2011.

“I’m going to continue to honor Ms. B for being with her past cancer and helping out the school cause that’s all she’s known for. The school, the school, the school,” said student Katrina Roth.

Students, parents, and community members donate to children with hair loss to make wigs. Some donate in honor of a loved one battling cancer while others want to offer support. This year’s donation is even more significant because one of the high school teachers is currently battling cancer.

Event organizer and English Teacher Mandy Volkmann added, ”Mrs. Fleischmann, one of the high school math teachers, is currently battling cancer as well. We are pretty sure it is ovarian cancer, the same that Ms. B passed away from, hence the teal-colored shirts this year.”

Since they started the program, nearly 300 Columbus students have donated. Some of them multiple times, but the hair doesn’t grow overnight.

There are some girls who are nervous nellies because they’ve never lost that much hair before but then the veterans are here multiple times like just chop it off it grows back you know,” added Roth.

Student Job Johannes said,” It takes me two years to grow out my hair to be 10 inches.”

The haircut might be significant, but the main lesson is about selflessness. “At the end of the day, it’s not about you. There are so many people that have it so much worse. Whether you don’t have any hair because of cancer, whether you lost a family member because of cancer, everyone somehow is affected by cancer,” Roth said.

If you didn’t participate this year but would like to, you can ask your salon to donate hair to the cause any time of the year.

