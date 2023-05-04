News and First Alert Weather App
Coach Bud out as Milwaukee Bucks head coach two years after championship

(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks have dismissed Head Coach Mike Budenholzer following their first-round ousting in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Just two years removed from the team’s first NBA Championship in 50 years and having arguably the best player in the NBA, Coach Bud is now out as Milwaukee’s head coach. He was hired back in 2018.

“The decision to make this change was very difficult,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee.”

He added, “This is an opportunity for us to refocus and reenergize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season.”

An offseason that began abruptly for the Bucks now sees even more uncertainty as the team looks for a new leader. According to The Athletic, Budenholzer was dealing with the loss of his brother in the midst of the first-round series with the Miami Heat.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

