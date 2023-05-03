News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin GOP preps hospital cost transparency bill

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are working on a bill that would allow state regulators to enforce federal price transparency regulations on hospitals.

State Sen. Mary Felzkowski and Rep. Robert Brooks began circulating the measure for co-sponsors on Wednesday. The legislation would require Wisconsin hospitals to post online standard costs for at least 300 services that can be scheduled in advance. Violators would face state Department of Health Services fines ranging from $600 per day to $10,000 per day, depending on the hospital’s size.

Felzkowski told reporters on Wednesday that the bill largely mirrors existing federal regulations but would allow the state to enforce them. She and Brooks said that the bill would help create competition in the healthcare industry, leading to lower prices.

Wisconsin Hospital Association President and CEO Eric Borgerding issued a statement calling the legislation unnecessary. Hospitals in Wisconsin already comply with the federal rules, and the bill would create another complicated and confusing set of regulations, he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westsider Diner and Lounge
An abandoned diner now reborn with a twist coming soon to Wausau
Hip-hop artist, rapper Flo Rida to perform free concert at Lambeau Field
Minnesota Lynx forward Janel McCarville (4) celebrates after hitting a three-point basket...
Janel McCarville named SPASH girls basketball coach
The chases started after a theft from the Marshfield Walmart store
One charged after four are arrested following theft, multiple police chases in Marshfield
2 big name acts coming to the Grand Theater this month

Latest News

Marcus Randle El in court during the trial on Jan. 20, 2023.
Randle El gets 2 life sentences in double homicide
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the...
Reports: Randall Cobb to the Jets
Timekeeper Distillery: May the 4th Be With You Interview 05.03.2023
Timekeeper Distillery celebrating May the 4th Be With You
Wausau Pro Musica Interview 05.03.2023
Wausau Pro Musica in concert Friday