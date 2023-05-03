News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau-native Brady Cleveland recounts gold medal win for Team USA

By Ben Helwig
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s own Brady Cleveland is a gold medal winner. The former Wausau West Warrior helped Team USA bring home the gold at the U18 World Championships earlier this week.

“I mean it still doesn’t even feel real to go over there and wear that USA sweater and win the gold medal,” said Cleveland. “There’s not a bigger accomplishment than that.”

Cleveland and the United States came from behind to beat Sweden 3-2 in overtime in the gold medal game on Sunday. For him growing up, he never could’ve imagined being able to compete and win on this stage.

“I can’t even put into words how much it means to be on this team,” said Cleveland. and “When I was younger, I was looking forward to trying to make the best of my hockey career and I never could’ve expected to be where I am today.”

The defenseman has appeared in 55 games for Team USA throughout this 2022-2023 season. He says it doesn’t matter where you’re from. It just matters how hard you work.

“You don’t have to be from a big city to make it,” said Cleveland. “I think all you got to have is the belief in yourself and I think I’ve always had that. I just want to show everybody that you can do whatever you want.”

Cleveland is committed to the University of Wisconsin to play hockey collegiately.

