Treat yourself to free churros at Taco John’s on May 10

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A sweet treat is in store as Taco John’s is inviting everyone to treat themselves with a free crispy, crunchy, sweet, cinnamon, and always-craveable churro on Wednesday, May 10.

For one day only, guests can indulge in the traditional Spanish churro — imported from Spain, fried in-house daily and dusted with cinnamon sugar to deliver a crispy, hot exterior with a decadent, soft interior — on the house, instead of the usual $2.29.

“Our churros are already a fan favorite on our ValuEST Menu, so what could be better than a free one?” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “After experiencing one of the snowiest winters on record out in the upper Midwest, we figured our guests everywhere deserve a delicious, warm treat for powering through bad weather and to make more special memories as we wait for summer. Whether you’ve had a bad or a good day, stop by your favorite Taco John’s to make sure it’s a sweet day!”

Taco John’s believes its fans rightfully deserve a treat for powering through a harsh winter season, which is why it plans to give away nearly 40,000 churros nationwide.

