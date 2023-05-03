News and First Alert Weather App
Republicans make major cuts to biennial budget proposal

Republicans voted to remove 545 items from Governor Tony Evers’ biennial budget proposal including legalizing marijuana, expanding Medicaid.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans voted to remove 545 items from Governor Tony Evers’ biennial budget proposal including legalizing marijuana, expanding Medicaid and affordable housing assistance.

Wisconsin Joint Finance Committee Democrats voted against the early budget slashings, but Republicans hold the majority power and decided to make early cuts to Gov. Evers’ proposed 2023-2025 budget, essentially drafting their own plan.

”There really is a lot of awful things that we’re removing in this motion and the minority party had a hard time even finding good things to talk about,” JFC Co-Chair and Republican Beaver Dam Rep. Mark Born said. ”We’re focused on not creating new programs, not building new agencies or new offices within those agencies, but investing in the priorities of Wisconsin through the current system.”

Rep. Born said the long list of items would increase taxes, exemplify governmental overreach and are part of Gov. Evers’ “reckless spending spree.”

“There really isn’t a problem that there’s not enough government,” Born said. “So, we’re not focused on trying to build government which is a lot of what the governor’s proposal is about.”

JFC Democrats expressed frustrations with Republicans for cutting 545 items out so early in the process.

”They’re going to say ‘no’ a lot today, but what are they saying ‘yes’ to?” Democratic Milwaukee Rep. Evan Goyke asked.

He also said slashing so many items is a sign the bill will not represent Wisconsin’s best interest and that the state’s population is decreasing because public policies do not attract young people to live in the Badger State.

”No one is coming to save us but us and yet you guys have your heads in the sand saying, ‘It’s business as usual in the legislature,’” Rep. Goyke said. ”We aren’t growing fast enough! If we don’t start today and make these critical investments in housing, local government, health care, education and infrastructure we set the stage for incredible economic pain because our workforce will not be able to meet the demand.”

According to the Associated Press, Wisconsin’s local governments would see at least a 10% increase in funding under a widely anticipated, wide-ranging Republican plan released Tuesday. The package, crafted by Republicans with input from local governments including Milwaukee, would increase funding known as shared revenue to cities, counties, towns and villages by $227 million. But Democrats have been skeptical about numerous provisions in the proposal, including requiring Milwaukee to get voter approval to raise the sales tax to pay for its underfunded pension system.

Both the Assembly and Senate in the Wisconsin State Legislature have to pass the biennial budget and then it goes to Gov. Evers for his signature by July 1, 2023.

