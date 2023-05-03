Reports: Randall Cobb to the Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is expected to reunite with Aaron Rodgers after agreeing to a deal with the New York Jets, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted this morning that Cobb is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Jets.

A reunion: Former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, allowing him to play with Aaron Rodgers in NY, per sources. The two men who walked off the field together in Green Bay now get to do more work to do together. pic.twitter.com/WoBpBbDweK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2023

Cobb will be entering his 13th season in the NFL and his 10th season with Rodgers as his quarterback.

