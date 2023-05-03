News and First Alert Weather App
Reports: Randall Cobb to the Jets

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the head off the field following an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions won 20-16. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is expected to reunite with Aaron Rodgers after agreeing to a deal with the New York Jets, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted this morning that Cobb is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Jets.

Cobb will be entering his 13th season in the NFL and his 10th season with Rodgers as his quarterback.

