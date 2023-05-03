Portage County Board fails to pass funding for new justice center

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County board failed to approve the $180 million budget to build the new County Justice Center on the outskirts of Stevens Point at the Greenfield Site.

The county board voted 14-10 in favor of approving the funding, falling short of the 18 needed to approve the project and move forward. Now, it’s back to the drawing board for a new justice center location.

Last month, the board voted 15-to-10 in favor of building the justice center on the edge of town at the greenfield site. Essentially three of the 10 votes needed to be swayed Tuesday night to get the 75% majority vote needed.

Portage County laid out the plans for the new justice center last month, with plans to build it away from downtown and toward the edge of the city on the Greenfield Site. Tuesday’s board meeting determined where the $180 million dollars would come from.

The people of Stevens Point and Portage County who came to the meeting voiced mixed feedback about the site and the funding for it. “One argument is, had the county asked the city of stevens point for help, they could have supplied the land downtown at a cheaper cost than $180 million,” said one person.

The justice center will feature four things including a space for a jail, circuit court branch, county clerk, and sheriff’s office. The mention of a referendum was used a dozen times throughout the meeting, something the people of Portage County have had a history of utilizing in the past.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.