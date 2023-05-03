News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Officials: Woman arrested for allegedly throwing drink at Matt Gaetz

A woman was charged for allegedly throwing a drink at Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.
A woman was charged for allegedly throwing a drink at Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz says he will be filing charges against a woman who allegedly threw a drink at him Saturday.

According to a report from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at a wine festival.

The report says the woman, Selena Chambers, and another woman were “cursing” at the congressman and his family.

Gaetz said Chambers then threw a drink, which hit him in the left shoulder.

A man who was talking to Gaetz at the time says the drink also hit him.

No injuries were reported by the men.

Chambers, however, says she was walking when she tripped and spilled her drink on Gaetz.

She is charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one felony count of battery on an elected official.

She pleaded not guilty and has been released on bond.

No word yet from her attorney on the charges.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chases started after a theft from the Marshfield Walmart store
One charged after four are arrested following theft, multiple police chases in Marshfield
One person was found dead in the river. The name has not yet been released.
Sheriff’s Office says woman, 57, drowned in Wisconsin River near Saratoga
Stetson Grant, 36
Former Oneida County Sheriff’s sergeant gets 90 days jail in stalking case
Bandshell at Pfiffner Park in Stevens Point.
Concerns of homelessness rise in Stevens Point as they work towards solutions
In a month full of darkness after last month's fire, Sunday afternoon provided a shining light...
Rhinelander community supports Dinky Diner with “Not So Dinky” fundraiser

Latest News

Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
We're learning new details about the seven bodies found at an Oklahoma home on Monday.
7 people found dead in Oklahoma, including missing teen girls
File - People stand outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March...
Former CEOs of failed banks to testify before Senate panel
FILE - Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion...
Hollywood writers begin strike; late-night shows go dark