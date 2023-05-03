Newman softball, SPASH baseball overcome harsh winds to bring home Tuesday victories

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic softball and SPASH baseball overcame the elements Tuesday afternoon to bring home individual wins.

Newman had a tight-knit battle against Edgar, but ultimately left on top winning 3-1. Meanwhile, SPASH baseball entered their matchup at Wausau West with a 7-1 record and continued their dominance. They struck early with 4 runs in the top of the first before finishing with a 10-1 run the remainder of the game to win 14-1.

SPASH baseball carries a four-game winning streak towards a rematch with Wausau West, this time at home on Thursday. Newman softball moves a game over .500% with a 4-3 record and will look for more in a rematch at Edgar on Thursday.

