First Alert Weather: Less windy & near seasonable mid-week, scattered rain chances ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Warmer, and less windy weather conditions Wednesday! An extended period of seasonable temperatures on the way with a few rain chances.

Warming near seasonable this week, less windy, chance for rain (WSAW)

Sunshine to start the first half of Wednesday with an increase in cloud cover by the afternoon. Winds won’t be as breezy as the past few days here in North Central Wisconsin. Though winds will still gusts at times out of the north, the strength of these gusts won’t be as strong, around 15-20 mph.

Not as breezy Wednesday (WSAW)

Highs warmer and closer to seasonable, around the 50s. Low 50s across the Northwoods, mid to upper 50s over Central Wisconsin.

Highs warmer in the mid to upper 50s with some sunshine during the morning hours (WSAW)

Temperatures spike where we should be for this time of the year, Thursday. Highs mid to upper 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with chances for some scattered rain showers. Some spotty rain showers could occur in the area Thursday morning, with a few rounds possible by the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain.

Some chances for scattered rain at times Thursday (WSAW)

A cold front works itself in Friday, allowing temperatures to fall slightly, near 60. The cold front will also trigger additional rounds for scattered rain, and a few thunderstorm chances throughout Friday. As of now, the forecast does not indicate rain chances being a washout. Thunderstorms, if any, not expected to be severe.

Chance for scattered rain or thunderstorms Friday (WSAW)

Expect highs to quickly warm back to the mid or upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. Chances for rain showers to move in Sunday night, continuing into Monday. Temperatures will remain near normal for the upcoming week.

Warming to seasonable temperatures ahead in the forecast (WSAW)

