D.C. Everest students build tool to help with firefighter training

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest Senior High School students collaborated with the South Area Fire and Emergency Response District on Wednesday to create a tool that will help with firefighter training for years to come.

It took students several months to complete this heavy-duty project. “We just made it really heavy duty so it would last them a while,” said Elizabeth Koenig, a student at D.C. Everest.

The tool will be used to teach safer firefighters how to force open doors in emergency situations. “It’s designed to meet the different variety of doors that we would encounter not just residential but commercial as well,” said Mark Meyers, Battalion Chief, SAFER.

“It was really fun to work on and it definitely got more fun toward the end to see it start to like look like something,” said Koenig.

However, there were some challenges. “Moving it cause of how heavy it is,” said Riley Held, a student at D.C. Everest.

This isn’t the only project where students’ work goes beyond the classroom. D.C.E Enterprises is a student-run small business at the D.C. Everest Senior High School with new technology for students to use during the year-long class. They offer clients a wide range of services and safer thought it would be a win-win project for the students and their department.

“I thought it was a great opportunity for them to get some experience with metal work and benefitted us greatly,” said Battalion Chief Meyers.

Not to mention, cutting costs for the department. “A similar commercial prop like this would be about $10,000,” said Battalion Chief Meyers. Saving the department money and teaching students valuable skills.

“They did a great job, it’s a great project, a great product that’s going to serve us for many years,” said Battalion Chief Meyers.

“Hearing the feedback from them saying that we did a good job makes me feel good,” added Held.

Battalion Chief Meyers said they’re looking forward to other collaborations with the students in the future.

