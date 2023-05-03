News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

CBP finds live baby parrots being smuggled over border in pillowcase

CBP officers said a total of 10 baby parrots were found being smuggled in a vehicle over the...
CBP officers said a total of 10 baby parrots were found being smuggled in a vehicle over the U.S.-Mexico border.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIDALGO, Texas (Gray News) – Customs and Border Protection officers said they intercepted a man who was attempting to smuggle 10 baby parrots in a pillowcase.

The CBP officers along with agricultural specialists at the Hildalgo International Bridge said the baby parrots were alive on April 29.

According to officials, a vehicle crossing over the border was inspected when CBP officers referred it for a second inspection.

During the second inspection, officers said they found five parrot chicks in a pillowcase and five more in the front seat area.

Officers ended up finding 10 live yellow-headed baby parrots.

Officials said a penalty was assessed to the driver of the vehicle.

The parrots were taken in by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westsider Diner and Lounge
An abandoned diner now reborn with a twist coming soon to Wausau
Hip-hop artist, rapper Flo Rida to perform free concert at Lambeau Field
Minnesota Lynx forward Janel McCarville (4) celebrates after hitting a three-point basket...
Janel McCarville named SPASH girls basketball coach
2 big name acts coming to the Grand Theater this month
The chases started after a theft from the Marshfield Walmart store
One charged after four are arrested following theft, multiple police chases in Marshfield

Latest News

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Partner of suspected Texas gunman accused of foiling arrest
File - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell walks from the podium after speaking at a news...
Fed raises key rate but hints it may pause amid bank turmoil
A memorial of balloons and teddy bears is placed at the home of Brittany Brewer in Henryetta,...
Oklahoma sex offender fatally shot 6, then killed self, official says
A mother and her three children were shot dead at an apartment in Lake Wales, Florida on...
Police kill man suspected of killing Florida mom, 3 kids
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence...
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don’t agree on solutions