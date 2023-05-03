BBB Wisconsin warns of new scam targeting reshipped packages

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - BBB Wisconsin is warning of a work-from-home job scam involving the reshipping of packages. “Limco Logistics,” which also goes by “Limco Post,” first came to BBB Wisconsin’s attention in late March when consumers began to report it to the BBB Scam Tracker.

BBB Wisconsin has since been receiving reports from victims across the country reporting a fake job offer sent via email claiming to hire for a “packaging inspector.”

Consumers reported that they were instructed to reship packages and, in return, promised payment of $3,700 plus bonuses after a 30-day probationary period. No payment was ever received and, in fact, consumers report losing all contact with Limco soon afterward.

Using a Madison address that is actually an empty office space, its website was newly created on March 6. Its phone numbers 207-419-6155, 207-419-6160, and 888-846-2013 are disconnected. Consumers state they were asked to print labels and reship items such as vacuum cleaners, blenders, jewelry, and Apple watches, as well as “create a profile dashboard” for payroll purposes, in which they supplied personal and banking information.

“Sharing such sensitive data with unknown actors leaves you wide open for identity theft, which is a huge concern”, says Lisa Schiller, BBB Wisconsin Director of Investigations. “Anytime anyone supplies such personal information, BBB advises they file reports with the proper authorities and closely monitor all accounts for suspicious activity.”

The United States Postal Inspectors has a warning about reshipping scams on its website.

There is a real Limco Logistics company located in Florida, which is completely unrelated. They are aware that their name has been used fraudulently in this scheme, and it is a victim too.

If you are a victim of this scam, BBB suggests that you report it immediately to the United States Postal Inspectors at the following link. Since the perpetrators are likely located outside the U.S., you will want to choose “International Fraud” from the dropdown as the scam type and follow the prompts here.

If you have also supplied personal, identifying information and are therefore the victim of identity theft, file a report with your local police department.

In addition, BBB urges you to report your experience to the FBI IC3 at https://complaint.ic3.gov/.

Reshipping scams are common job scams and often involve shipping goods purchased with stolen credit cards, as outlined in this BBB job scams study.

