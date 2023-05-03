An abandoned diner now reborn with a twist coming soon to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new diner is coming to Wausau with an old-time twist and modern feel. The property was once a diner in the 1920s and was in business for 30 years with many different owners until now-owner Tyler Vogt could open Westsider Diner and Lounge.

Ever since he first walked into the building six years ago, he had dreamed of what it could become.

“The place had been sort of abandoned and I thought it looked perfect. It had so much potential that I just wanted to do something that would become kind of a center of the community up on this side of town,” said Vogt.

Vogt made sure to leave parts of the building’s rich history just how it is though. “We removed all the plaster off the walls, we removed the drop ceiling, we kept a lot of the old booths and the counters that had the diner charm. We have an open kitchen concept also. Kind of traditional diner charm, we were able to bring back the original floors,” said Vogt.

What he really wants to do with this diner is bring back in-person conversations.

“It’s what I’m calling a conversation-forward kind of atmosphere. It’s a place to strengthen real connections with people, talk to your neighbors, talk to your family, and have some great food while you’re here,” said Vogt.

As Westsider Diner and Lounge gains attraction, Vogt hopes to expand its opportunities and potential including having street festivals.

Westsider Diner and Lounge will also serve people till midnight, making it a hot-spot for late-night dining options serving classic diner food and of course, fish fry. Vogt hopes to open the place in two weeks. The diner is located at North Bridge Street 628, 3rd Avenue in Wausau.

