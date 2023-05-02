Wisconsin leaders attend PFAS workshop in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - State leaders and organizations continue to learn about PFAS contamination. They want to be prepared and be able to protect their communities.

“You’re going to need to stay courageous because you’re going to get calls from people in your community who are really angry and scared. You’ve got to be brave and you’ve got to be relentless,” said Cindy Boyle, former Town of Peshtigo chairperson.

Passionate leaders from all over Wisconsin spoke at the workshop organized by the DNR, Wisconsin’s Greenfire, and other organizations.

“So I think knowledge is power. And understanding what you’re putting into your body and what you’re giving to your children and your family matters,” said Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg. “Everyone deserves to have safe water. It’s critical,” added Adam Payne, Wisconsin DNR secretary.

PFAS are widely used and long-lasting chemicals that can be found in people’s blood. Studies have shown exposure may lead to harmful health effects. Contamination concern was originally surrounding city wells, but this has now expanded.

“Sadly PFAS is now starting to get into more municipal wells, private wells, surface water — and we need to pull together and work in collaboration to make sure we can get this out of our public or private drinking water,” said Payne.

A workshop like this creates a space where leaders can be educated on PFAS so that they can respond appropriately. “Local units of government, whether town, city, village, or county. They get the job done,” said Payne.

Take Wausau for one example. Officials say the water is now PFAS-free, but it wasn’t easy. “It’s been quite challenging and it continues to be. Not only is it a slow-moving process, it’s expensive. And we are asking a lot of our citizens,” says Rosenberg.

Leaders say that getting rid of PFAS contamination in Wisconsin will take a big investment. But they add that having clean and safe water is worth it.

