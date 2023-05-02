News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin DOJ launches new dashboard on state arrests for public use

Statewide arrest information is now available to you.
Statewide arrest information is now available to you.
By Brittany Schmidt and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Statewide arrest information is now available to you. The Department of Justice recently announcing a new dashboard tool to help with transparency and to encourage data-driven policy decisions.

Have you ever wondered:

How many people are arrested for hunting deer during the off-season?

How many times someone has been arrested trying to impersonate a pharmacist to get a prescription?

How many people have been arrested for knowingly submitting false tax documents?

Now you can get those answers on your own by searching this new database on the state Department of Justice’s website.

“This dashboard contains arrest data from across the state of Wisconsin. There’s certain data that law enforcement agencies submit to our criminal history system. And we are making this available to the public for the first time,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Attorney General Josh Kaul says there’s no extra work for law enforcement agencies because they are already required to submit certain arrest data by law, but now the DOJ is compiling it into a searchable database for you.

“So, they can filter this data they can look at the statistics that are coming out they can compare them. So, it’s really a helpful tool for those who want to learn more about what arrests are taking place in Wisconsin,” explained AG Kaul.

Kaul says transparency is not the only goal here.

“We’re all familiar with the public safety challenges that many communities face and having good information so that our policymakers can make informed decisions based on the evidence that’s going to be a key part in moving forward in a way that’s going to increase safety for people across the state.”

The dashboard also gives detailed information about arrest rates on a county and statewide level. You can also filter the offense, from misdemeanor to felony. The DOJ says it updates the dashboard weekly, and you can find it here.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chases started after a theft from the Marshfield Walmart store
One charged after four are arrested following theft, multiple police chases in Marshfield
One person was found dead in the river. The name has not yet been released.
Sheriff’s Office says woman, 57, drowned in Wisconsin River near Saratoga
Bandshell at Pfiffner Park in Stevens Point.
Concerns of homelessness rise in Stevens Point as they work towards solutions
Stetson Grant, 36
Former Oneida County Sheriff’s sergeant gets 90 days jail in stalking case
Minnesota Lynx forward Janel McCarville (4) celebrates after hitting a three-point basket...
Janel McCarville named SPASH girls basketball coach

Latest News

Vote for Portage county Justice center fails
Vote for Portage county Justice center fails
A rendering of the possible location for the Portage County Justice Center
Portage County Board fails to pass funding for new justice center
Westsider Diner and Lounge
An abandoned diner now reborn with a twist coming soon to Wausau
Westside Diner & Lounge is set to open on N. 3rd Avenue in Wausau later in May
New diner set to open in building with rich history
Attendees at the workshop agreed that getting rid of PFAS in the water supply will be costly,...
Leaders converge in Wausau to discuss how to address the issue of PFAS contamination