Wausau Mayor to be keynote speaker at PFAS workshop

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg will be one of the keynote speakers at a workshop on Tuesday focusing on PFAS policy and practices. PFAS in Wisconsin is an all-day workshop for local government leaders. It is to help them understand, respond, and act when it comes to the risks of PFAS.

It will be held in Wausau, but it’s invite only. It will be streamed on wiseye.org.

Mayor Rosenberg will provide the opening introduction and will be a part of a session that focuses on the best practices for affected communities.

PFAS are found in water, air, fish, and soil. Studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS is linked to harmful health effects in people and animals.

Presenters will include Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Adam Payne, staff from the Wisconsin DNR, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, UW-Extension, sponsor organizations, and local elected officials in PFAS-affected communities.

