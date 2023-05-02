Wausau discusses plans for McClellan Street Parking Ramp

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Safety is again the main topic at Monday’s meeting as the Wausau Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee held a special meeting to discuss the possible closure of the McClellan Street Parking Ramp and skywalk.

The committee laid out three proposals for consideration. The first would be to try and keep the entire ramp functional through 2025 which would cost $335,000. The second would be to keep the first level of the ramp open but pay $156,000 in repairs. The third would be to close the entire structure on June 1.

“From a safety standpoint there’s no way I could recommend to keep that ramp open any longer,” said Eric Lindman, director of Wausa Public Works.

Rapid deterioration of the structure is a big concern. “When that happens all of the tends of steel everything starts to corrode and rotten away and that comprises the structural integrity,” Lindman added.

With its downtown location, there is some talk about the inconvenience of losing parking downtown. “We do have other ramps in much better shape and we hope that people use those if they like covered parking,” said Lindman.

Anyone who pays for parking permits in the McClellan Street Ramp, you will be able to use those permits in other locations. Lindman said the city plans to make things as easy as possible for everyone involved.

City of Wausau McClellan St. ramp (CISM committee packet)

