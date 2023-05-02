News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

WATCH: Suspect uses torch to steal secured boat from owner’s driveway

Ring surveillance camera captured a man with a welding torch stealing a boat in Seattle.
By Michelle Esteban
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KOMO) – A brazen boat theft in Seattle was caught on camera.

The owners of the boat were shocked to wake up and find their boat missing and even more stunned to discover it took just minutes to steal.

The thief can be seen on security footage using a torch to steal the boat right out of Dan Uhm’s driveway around 5:30 Sunday morning.

Uhm said he believed the boat was secure with two locks, surveillance cameras, an alarm system and motion detector lights.

Uhm, who was gone overnight Saturday, returned Sunday morning to find the boat gone and his coupler lock busted.

“This actually is a coupler lock that is hard to steal and not that easy, you can’t use bolt cutters or use a grinder,” Uhm said.

It took less than five minutes for Uhm’s beloved boat to be stolen.

In the video, a pickup truck without plates and what police said is fake temporary plate paperwork on the back window arrives at the home.

Then, two masked men get out of the vehicle and get to work.

They don’t cut the lock, but melt the metal and attach the boat and trailer to their pickup.

“They were very casual and very systematic and all it confirmed was that they must have done this many times,” Uhm said. “It also had a lot of sentimental value as well. We take it out to go fishing and crabbing. My son has a lot of memories in it.”

Uhm called police who are now looking for the suspects. He also wants to warn other boat owners of potential theft.

“I want people that have trailers or boats who think something like this secures it,” he said. “It is not good enough.”

Uhm said the boat, motor and trailers combined to a loss of $23,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chases started after a theft from the Marshfield Walmart store
One charged after four are arrested following theft, multiple police chases in Marshfield
One person was found dead in the river. The name has not yet been released.
Sheriff’s Office says woman, 57, drowned in Wisconsin River near Saratoga
Stetson Grant, 36
Former Oneida County Sheriff’s sergeant gets 90 days jail in stalking case
Bandshell at Pfiffner Park in Stevens Point.
Concerns of homelessness rise in Stevens Point as they work towards solutions
In a month full of darkness after last month's fire, Sunday afternoon provided a shining light...
Rhinelander community supports Dinky Diner with “Not So Dinky” fundraiser

Latest News

The backpack ban includes every grade level in every school.
School district bans all backpacks, including clear ones, for rest of 2023
The rule is supposed to make it easier for first time home buyers, but those with higher credit...
Loan Level Price Adjustment controversial for some first time home buyers
First responders work the scene of a crash involving at least 20 vehicles that shut down a...
On Illinois highway, blinding dust, then ‘crash after crash’
Wisconsin GOP government funding plan comes with strings
Florida deputy helps deliver baby on the side of a highway.
Florida deputy helps deliver baby on side of highway