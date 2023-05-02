News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

WATCH: Principal comes face to face with bear hiding in school’s dumpster

According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when he was surprised by the uninvited guest.
By WDTV News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - An elementary school principal in West Virginia was in for quite a surprise Monday morning when he encountered a bear in an unusual place.

James Marsh, the principal of Zela Elementary School, was caught on camera opening a school dumpster lid around 7:15 a.m.

What he did not expect was that there was a bear hiding inside.

In the video posted to the Nicholas County Board of Education Facebook page, the two can be seen acting out in surprise before running away in opposite directions, with the bear heading toward a wooded area.

The encounter did not lead to any reported injuries for Marsh or the bear.

Authorities have not said how the bear ended up in the dumpster.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was found dead in the river. The name has not yet been released.
Sheriff’s Office says woman, 57, drowned in Wisconsin River near Saratoga
water rescue generic
Woman rescued from Wisconsin River in Wausau, taken to hospital
North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) celebrates with his most valuable player award...
Spencer-native Luepke signs with Cowboys as undrafted free agent
Bull Falls Brewery plans to sell.
Bull Falls Brewery is for sale
The chases started after a theft from the Marshfield Walmart store
One charged after four are arrested following theft, multiple police chases in Marshfield

Latest News

Police identify 2 suspects in Texarkana ball park shooting
Police identify 2 suspects in Texarkana ball park shooting
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on
Tuesday Afternoon
First Alert Weather : Breezy and chilly with occasional snow showers for the first day of May
FILE - Such treatment can include surgery as well as hormones and drugs that suppress or delay...
Oklahoma governor signs gender-affirming care ban for kids
FILE - Migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. wait next to the U.S. border...
US readies second attempt at speedy border asylum screenings