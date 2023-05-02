News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

US Marshals Service still recovering from ransomware attack

The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.
The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.(Gray Media)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Marshals Service is working on updating a computer system hit by a ransomware attack earlier this year.

An agency spokesperson shared Monday that it will soon bring a new version of the system online with better security after, back in February, hackers hit a computer network used by the secretive marshals service unit known as the Technical Operations Group.

The group uses high-tech surveillance methods to track fugitives.

The agency said at the time that the affected computer system held “law enforcement sensitive information.”

The data included personal information of subjects of U.S. Marshals Service investigations and employees.

The U.S. Marshals Service said most critical tools related to the network “were restored within 30 days of the breach discovery.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chases started after a theft from the Marshfield Walmart store
One charged after four are arrested following theft, multiple police chases in Marshfield
One person was found dead in the river. The name has not yet been released.
Sheriff’s Office says woman, 57, drowned in Wisconsin River near Saratoga
Stetson Grant, 36
Former Oneida County Sheriff’s sergeant gets 90 days jail in stalking case
In a month full of darkness after last month's fire, Sunday afternoon provided a shining light...
Rhinelander community supports Dinky Diner with “Not So Dinky” fundraiser
Wisconsin Valley Fair at Marathon Park
Wisconsin Valley Fair tickets now on sale

Latest News

A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore.
WATCH: Father and son rescued after being swept from shore
Gusty winds continue Tuesday. Northwest gusts around 35 mph
First Alert Weather: Cool & breezy for now, warmer weather ahead
A white Kia is seen slamming into a parked school bus.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into school bus, hurting several people
A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore.
Father and son rescued after being swept from shore