Serena Williams announces she is pregnant with second child

Professional tennis player Serena Williams. right, and husband Alexis Ohanian attend the...
Professional tennis player Serena Williams. right, and husband Alexis Ohanian attend the premiere of HBO's "Being Serena" at the Time Warner Center on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) – Tennis world champion Serena Williams revealed at the Met Gala on Monday night that she is pregnant with her second child.

Williams, 41, and her husband Alexis Ohanian, 40, are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Olympia. The couple married in 2017.

Williams said on the red carpet that she is relieved that she can stop hiding, now that the secret is out about her pregnancy.

Williams also confirmed the pregnancy in an Instagram post, sharing photos of her baby bump and writing, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

The tennis star’s first birth experience wasn’t an easy one.

In an opinion piece written for CNN, she revealed that she “almost died” giving birth to her daughter Olympia when she was rushed into an emergency cesarean section and later suffered multiple life-threatening blood clots. She was placed on bed rest for six weeks following the birth.

Williams did not reveal a due date for her second child.

