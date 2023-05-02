News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

School district bans all backpacks, including clear ones, for rest of 2023

The backpack ban includes every grade level in every school.
The backpack ban includes every grade level in every school.(Syda Productions via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (CNN) – Starting Monday, public school students in Flint, Michigan can no longer bring backpacks to class, including those made of clear plastic material.

The Flint Community Schools Board of Education voted to ban backpacks for the rest of the school year.

The move is designed to keep weapons from being brought on to school campuses.

The backpack ban includes every grade level in every school.

Small purses and lunch bags are allowed but will be subject to searches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chases started after a theft from the Marshfield Walmart store
One charged after four are arrested following theft, multiple police chases in Marshfield
One person was found dead in the river. The name has not yet been released.
Sheriff’s Office says woman, 57, drowned in Wisconsin River near Saratoga
Stetson Grant, 36
Former Oneida County Sheriff’s sergeant gets 90 days jail in stalking case
Bandshell at Pfiffner Park in Stevens Point.
Concerns of homelessness rise in Stevens Point as they work towards solutions
In a month full of darkness after last month's fire, Sunday afternoon provided a shining light...
Rhinelander community supports Dinky Diner with “Not So Dinky” fundraiser

Latest News

Mohamed Khairullah, the mayor of Prospect Park, New Jersey, was blocked from attending a White...
Muslim mayor blocked from White House decries ‘watch list’
Jessica Leeds, right, arrives at federal court to testify as part of a lawsuit against former...
Woman testifies that she too was sexually attacked by Trump
FILE - In this photo obtained from the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department's Facebook page,...
No charges for ex-officer who hit Tyre Nichols with stun gun
FILE - A bag that police deemed suspicious was found in the suspect's possession, the police...
Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace with suspected weapon