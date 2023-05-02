Reports: Sources say Packers, Jordan Love agree to new contract through 2024

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have agreed to terms with quarterback Jordan Love on a new contract through 2024, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

He says it’s a one-year extension that can be worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million guaranteed. The deal reportedly came just hours before the deadline for Green Bay to exercise Love’s option. The agreement replaces Love’s existing deal.

Love has made only one career start, a 13-7 loss at Kansas City in 2021. His other most notable appearances came in the second half of a meaningless 2021 regular-season finale at Detroit and in relief of an injured Rodgers at Philadelphia last fall. He has gone 50 of 83 for 606 yards with three touchdown passes and three interceptions since the Packers selected him out of Utah State with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

