Renowned Michelin-Starred chef to guest star at Tomahawk restaurant

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - World-renowned Chef Håkan Thörnström is bringing his Michelin-Starred cuisine and experience from Sweden to the Northwoods to bring a culinary experience to Bootleggers Lodge in Tomahawk.

He will host a two-night special event on Thursday, May 18, and Friday, May 19 at the restaurant located at 2001 Indian Pine Rd. The seasonal seven-course dinner including wine pairings will feature Nordic cuisine as Chef Thörnström teams up with Bootleggers Lodge’s local Chef Maja Holcomb.

Chef Thörnström is the owner of Thörnström Kitchen in Gothenburg, Sweden, which held a Michelin Star for 10 years.

According to The Institute for Culinary Education, while the Michelin brand is globally well-known for its tires, the Paris-based company is also famous for its annual Michelin Guide. The guide dates back to 1900 when Michelin began encouraging new drivers to take road trips to local attractions. The stars are not easily obtained and are awarded to restaurants that Michelin considers the very best in a given city. Recipients gain immense prestige and exposure along with honor, with many seeing an increase in business after receiving their stars.

Tickets for each special event with Chef Thörnström are $150 per guest plus tax and gratuity. The cost includes the seven-course meal plus Chef-selected wine pairings. Doors open at 5 p.m. and guests will be seated at 6 p.m.

Reservations are limited and can be made by calling 715-453-7971 or emailing reservations@bootleggers-lodge.com.

