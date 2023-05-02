No one injured following late night fire in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators said a fire at a home on Cedar Street in Marshfield was caused by an electrical problem.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department responded a home on the 500 block ofS. Cedar Ave. for the report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, there was smoke and they heard crackling within the residence.

The people that lived there got out safely.

The fire caused damage to the basement, first and second floors and the attic space of the home.

