Murder suspect, another inmate escape from Virginia jail, authorities say

By WRAL Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL/CNN) - Federal and state law enforcement officials from Virginia and North Carolina are looking for two men who escaped from a Virginia jail over the weekend.

Authorities say 26-year-old Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo broke out of Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia, around 1 a.m. Sunday. He’s one of two brothers facing murder charges in the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd in August 2022.

It reportedly took authorities 26 hours to discover Marin-Sotelo had escaped from jail – and he wasn’t the only one.

Authorities say 44-year-old Bruce Carroll Callahan fled the jail around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. He has already spent over 10 years in jail for drug charges and was being held on new federal charges of selling fentanyl and cocaine in Robinson County.

Jerry Townsend, the jail’s superintendent, said he believes the two escapees manipulated the locking mechanism on the rear exit door.

So far, searches for Marin-Sotelo and Callahan, including with helicopters, drones and dogs, have turned up no sign of either man.

Marin-Sotelo is a Hispanic male who is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 150 pounds and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants at the time of his escape. Investigators believe he was driving a red or burgundy 2000 Ford Mustang with a temporary 30-day registration tag.

Authorities consider Marin-Sotelo “extremely dangerous.”

Callahan is a white male who is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue shorts and white sneakers at the time of his escape.

Although jailed in Virginia, both men have connections to North Carolina.

