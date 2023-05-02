Harlem Wizards play fundraiser game May 3 in Tomahawk

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The world-famous Harlem Wizards will be in Tomahawk on Wednesday evening. The Wizards focus on entertaining the crowd through a series of basketball tricks and alley-oops.

They’ll play against a team of school and community celebrities, known as the Kinship Krew.

The event is a fundraiser for the Kinship of Tomahawk mentoring program. The Wizard roster includes Eric “Broadway” Jones, a former Globetrotter showman, and Arnold “A-Train” Bernard, a highly acclaimed trickster and seven-year Globetrotter veteran who was featured in a Nike commercial. The energy at a Wizards game is described as electric and the resulting laughter as infectious – real crowd pleasers.

Online tickets are now on sale for the 7 p.m. game at the Tomahawk School District fieldhouse. Doors open at 6 p.m. Click here to buy tickets online.

Tomahawk School District Fieldhouse is located at 1048 East King Road in Tomahawk.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.