First Alert Weather: Cool & breezy for now, warmer weather ahead

Winds remaining gusty Tuesday with temperatures staying well below normal. Gradually warming later in the week--60s will make a return.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Windy conditions continue Tuesday as a low pressure system continues to clear off to the east. Temperatures will remain roughly 20° below average for the first few days of May, before we see a warm-up near normal in the 60s later in the forecast.

Gusty winds continue Tuesday. Northwest gusts around 35 mph
Gusty winds continue Tuesday. Northwest gusts around 35 mph(WSAW)

Winds remaining gusty through Tuesday as the low exits. Northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, and gusts of 30 to 35 mph. Peak wind gusts expected around the late morning or afternoon. Highs in the low to mid-40s across North Central Wisconsin, with winds making it feel about 10-15 degrees cooler. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. Tonight, gusts gradually decreasing with lows near 30 under clouds.

Cloudy and windy Tuesday
Cloudy and windy Tuesday(WSAW)

Some precipitation continues to linger over parts of the forecast area Tuesday. Flurries or snow showers at times over portions of Northern Wisconsin, gradually clearing Tuesday afternoon or evening as the low pressure system sitting over Michigan continues to push eastward. Some light scattered rain possible for portions of Central Wisconsin during the morning and afternoon.

Some scattered snow showers at times over the far northern parts of Wisconsin Tuesday
Some scattered snow showers at times over the far northern parts of Wisconsin Tuesday(WSAW)

Not as windy Wednesday. Northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. Some clouds will try to clear during the day, allowing for partly sunny skies. A high pressure system builds over the Upper Midwest, which will trigger a warming trend for the forecast ahead. Highs mid to upper 50s Wednesday. Mid to upper 60s starting Thursday through the weekend. The long term weather pattern does point to some warmer conditions to continue into early next week, with some 70s on the way by the middle of May.

Gradually warming into the 60s starting Thursday, and remain in the 60s in the extended forecast.
Gradually warming into the 60s starting Thursday, and remain in the 60s in the extended forecast.(WSAW)

Next weather maker will arrive as rain likely Thursday night and Friday. Some rain could linger into Saturday morning. Rain accumulations not expected to exceed a quarter inch.

Rain showers likely starting and arriving Thursday evening
Rain showers likely starting and arriving Thursday evening(WSAW)
Rain showers possible through Friday night
Rain showers possible through Friday night(WSAW)

