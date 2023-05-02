Bill would allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new bill proposed by Republican lawmakers is pushing to change the age limit for serving alcohol to fourteen years old. Currently, the age limit is 18 years old in our state.

A statement from Senator Rob Stafshol (R-New Richmond), who introduced the bill Monday, says reducing the age limit is a “simple solution” to resolve workforce shortage complications in the restaurant industry.

The bill clarifies the server would only be allowed to serve seated customers not those sitting at the bar. It also requires a licensed operator to supervise them.

Frank Harris with Mothers Against Drunk Driving says the proposal raises more questions than it solves. “This doesn’t pass any type of logical test,” he argues. “It’s not logical to allow 14-year-olds to sell alcohol in some shape or form, even with the workforce issues.”

Similarly, local restaurant owners, like Missy Martens at the Copper State Brewing Company in Green Bay, says she feels there isn’t enough clarification and it puts a lot of responsibility on young people.

“My main concern would be someone over-serving someone or a child having to make a decision that they’re not prepared to make,” said Martens.

She adds the concern may depend on the restaurant’s environment.

“We love our staff to be knowledgeable of all our beer and speak intelligently to our guests about what beers are good and what drinks are what,” Martens said. “Most of our servers and bartenders are over 21, so they can also drink our beer, etc.”

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, if the proposal passes, Wisconsin would have the lowest age limit for workers allowed to serve alcohol.

