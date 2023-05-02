News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Bill would allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in Wisconsin

Young teens could serve it to seated customers in restaurants and bars
By Emily Reilly and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new bill proposed by Republican lawmakers is pushing to change the age limit for serving alcohol to fourteen years old. Currently, the age limit is 18 years old in our state.

A statement from Senator Rob Stafshol (R-New Richmond), who introduced the bill Monday, says reducing the age limit is a “simple solution” to resolve workforce shortage complications in the restaurant industry.

The bill clarifies the server would only be allowed to serve seated customers not those sitting at the bar. It also requires a licensed operator to supervise them.

Frank Harris with Mothers Against Drunk Driving says the proposal raises more questions than it solves. “This doesn’t pass any type of logical test,” he argues. “It’s not logical to allow 14-year-olds to sell alcohol in some shape or form, even with the workforce issues.”

Similarly, local restaurant owners, like Missy Martens at the Copper State Brewing Company in Green Bay, says she feels there isn’t enough clarification and it puts a lot of responsibility on young people.

“My main concern would be someone over-serving someone or a child having to make a decision that they’re not prepared to make,” said Martens.

She adds the concern may depend on the restaurant’s environment.

“We love our staff to be knowledgeable of all our beer and speak intelligently to our guests about what beers are good and what drinks are what,” Martens said. “Most of our servers and bartenders are over 21, so they can also drink our beer, etc.”

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, if the proposal passes, Wisconsin would have the lowest age limit for workers allowed to serve alcohol.

A new bill proposed by Republican lawmakers is pushing to change the age limit for serving alcohol to fourteen years old.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota Lynx forward Janel McCarville (4) celebrates after hitting a three-point basket...
Janel McCarville named SPASH girls basketball coach
The chases started after a theft from the Marshfield Walmart store
One charged after four are arrested following theft, multiple police chases in Marshfield
Westsider Diner and Lounge
An abandoned diner now reborn with a twist coming soon to Wausau
Hip-hop artist, rapper Flo Rida to perform free concert at Lambeau Field
Bandshell at Pfiffner Park in Stevens Point.
Concerns of homelessness rise in Stevens Point as they work towards solutions

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the...
Reports: Randall Cobb to the Jets
Timekeeper Distillery: May the 4th Be With You Interview 05.03.2023
Timekeeper Distillery: May the 4th Be With You Interview 05.03.2023
Wausau Pro Musica Interview 05.03.2023
Wausau Pro Musica Interview 05.03.2023
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski celebrates after scoring against the Seattle Kraken in the...
Plover native Pavelski scores four goals in NHL playoff return
Warming near seasonable this week, less windy, chance for rain
First Alert Weather: Less windy & near seasonable mid-week, scattered rain chances ahead