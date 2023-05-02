Big Brothers, Big Sisters to launch new program in Wausau this summer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Nest is an office space and future hangout for Big Brothers and Big Sisters Northcentral Wisconsin where bigs and little can spend more time together outside of school.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters are volunteers who go and spend their time with kids in need in the Wausau area school districts and community. The new building is located at the old YWCA building in downtown Wausau. It will allow bigs and littles a space to cook together, play a game, read a book, or hang out with each other in a safe space. The building would not be possible without the support of community foundations.

“So, a number of foundations did not hesitate and donated the money to make this happen. Without them, we wouldn’t be standing here in the midst of construction,” said Linda Koepke executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin.

The Community Foundation, Judd Alexander Foundation, Dwight and Linda Davis Foundation, B.A, Esther Greenheck Foundation, and M3 Insurance all made generous contributions to help bigs and littles have the needed space. The name The Nest has a symbolic meaning for the organization.

“We’re building what we’re calling a mentoring center, but we have named it ‘The Nest’ because we have a squirrel’s nest here in our window seal. The Nest is appropriate because we want to give children a warm, safe space where they can meet with their mentor and work on daily life skills,” said Linda Koepke.

The facilities will also include a kitchen, and video game room. The organization hopes the building will be completed by August.

For more information about the program or to find out how to volunteer click here.

